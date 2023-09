IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 17,194 users

Diterbitkan 07 September 2007

Oleh LIN

Dhamaal (2007)

Four friends meet an underworld don who, on his deathbed, clues them in on hidden treasure buried in Goa. The group race towards Goa, little knowing that their plans will soon be foiled, albeit hilariously, by a police officer, who is also after the money.

Indra Kumar

Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Aashish Chaudhary, Sanjay Dutt, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Tiku Talsania, Prem Chopra, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Patkar, Murali Sharma, Vinay Apte, Suhasini Mulay, Rana Jung Bahadur, Surendra Rajan, Ninad Kamat, Ankita M. Sharma, Manoj Pahwa, Kiku Sharda, D. Santosh, Sahil Chauha, Kurush Deboo, Sanjay Swaraj, Karmveer Cho, Vaibhav Mathur, Vishwajeet Soni, Jayesh Thakkar, Liam Mara, Tariq Zaheer

tt0845448