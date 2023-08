IMDb 7.7 / 10 from 2,573 users

Devi (1960)

A devout upper-class Hindu has a vision in a dream that his daughter-in-law is the human incarnation of the Goddess Kali and begins worshipping her.

Satyajit Ray, Nityananda Datta

Sharmila Tagore, Soumitra Chatterjee, Chhabi Biswas, Karuna Banerjee, Purnendu Mukherjee, Arpan Chowdhury, Anil Bag, Khagesh Chakravarti, Anil Chatterjee, Arabinda Kumar Chowdhury, Shanta Devi, Mohammed Israil, Nagendranath Kabyabyakarantirtha, Bholanath Koyal, Anil Mitra, Tarapada Nandy, Kali Sarkar

