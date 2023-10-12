IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 319 users

Desert Coffee (2017)

In the Californian part of the Sonoran desert, in the close vicinity of military bases, there is a “wild” town called Slab City inhabited by the refugees from the American Dream. Of different age, they brought with them various stories, but all chose freedom, even for the price of the most basic comforts. The only place equipped with electricity is a makeshift Internet café run by Rob which serves “the best coffee in the neighbourhood”.

Mikael Lypinski

Robert Lane, Donita Boardman, Zack Wild

