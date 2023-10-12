Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Desert Coffee (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Poland
Bintang film
Donita Boardman,
Robert Lane,
Zack Wild
Sutradara
Mikael Lypinski
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
6.7/
10from
319users
Diterbitkan
30 May 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Desert Coffee (2017)
In the Californian part of the Sonoran desert, in the close vicinity of military bases, there is a “wild” town called Slab City inhabited by the refugees from the American Dream. Of different age, they brought with them various stories, but all chose freedom, even for the price of the most basic comforts. The only place equipped with electricity is a makeshift Internet café run by Rob which serves “the best coffee in the neighbourhood”.
