IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 32 users

Diterbitkan 24 June 2021

Oleh mamat

Dernier soleil (2021)

Somewhere in the north-east of France, Eric, a penniless man who lives in his car, rejects his son Esteban, 10 years old, autistic and living under the care of his uncle. Because of another carelessness of his father, Esteban is kidnapped by two gangsters. Eric, devastated, is determined to do what’s necessary in order to raise the ransom. He plunges into the city’s ghetto in hopes of saving his son.

Etienne Constantinesco

Eric Sobkow, Esteban Laroche, Wilfried Renson, Adrien De Tomassi, LoÏc Rouault

tt14827236