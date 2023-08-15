IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 200 users

Diterbitkan 09 June 1952

Oleh mamat

Derby Day (1952)

Entertaining ensemble piece dealing with several characters who are on the way to the races on Derby day. It cleverly blends dramatic, romantic and comic elements, including the woman and lover who have murdered her husband, and the working class couple who are excited about their chance to go to the races, but end up listening to it on the radio in the car-park because they’ve got such a bad view.

Herbert Wilcox

Anna Neagle, Michael Wilding, Googie Withers, John McCallum, Peter Graves, Suzanne Cloutier, Gordon Harker, Edwin Styles, Gladys Henson, Nigel Stock, Ralph Reader, Tom Walls Jr., Josephine Fitzgerald, Alfie Bass, Toni Edgar-Bruce, Ewan Roberts, Leslie Weston, Sam Kydd, Brian Johnston, Raymond Glendenning, Robert Brown, John Chandos, Cyril Conway, Arthur Hambling, H.R. Hignett, Myrette Morven, Hugh Moxey, Derek Prentice, Philip Ray, Michael Ripper, Cicely Walper, Richard Wattis, Frank Webster, Gerald Andersen, Frank Williams

tt0044538