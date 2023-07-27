IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 2,180 users

Den Brother (2010)

Alex Pearson has a lot to learn about teamwork. As the star of the Lemon Oaks hockey team, Alex almost always has his way on and off the ice. That ism until he pulls a stunt so outrageous not even his own coach can give him a pass. His punishment? Suspension from the team, a never-ending list of chores and a job watching his little sister Emily after school.

Mark L. Taylor

Hutch Dano, Genevieve Hannelius, Vicki Lewis, Kelsey Asbille, David Lambert, Kelly Gould, Taylar Hender, Kiara Muhammad, Haley Tju, Maurice Godin, Debra Mooney, James Gaisford

