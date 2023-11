IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 22 September 2023

Oleh LIN

Demon (2023)

Vignesh Shivan, working on his debut directorial venture, unknowingly moves to a haunted apartment, becomes sleep deprived and depressed due to nightmares and paranormal happenings. When all his efforts to solve the issue fails, Vicky tries to get to the bottom of it to find out about the house, comes to know many shocking facts.

Ramesh Pazhaniivel

Sachin Mani, Abarnathi, Raveena Daha, Kumki Ashwin, Suruthi Periyasamy, Mippu Swamy, Navya Suji, Navya Tharani, Prabhakaran Radhakrishnan

tt28622030