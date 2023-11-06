  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

,

Uk

,

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6

/

10

from

48

users

Diterbitkan

18 October 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Deep Fear (2023)

A solo trip aboard a yacht takes a terrifying turn when a woman encounters three drug traffickers clinging to the shattered remains of a boat. They soon force her to dive into shark-infested waters to retrieve kilos of cocaine from the sunken wreck.
Marcus Adams
Mãdãlina Ghenea, Ed Westwick, Macarena Gómez, Stany Coppet, Ibrahima Gueye, Mike Parish, Marco Canadea, Robert Capelli Jr., Shane Rowe, John-Paul Pace, Tenika Mahoney, Mariana Garradas

Diterbitkan

November 6, 2023 8:12 am

Durasi

