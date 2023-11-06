Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Deep Fear (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Bintang film
Ed Westwick,
Ibrahima Gueye,
John-Paul Pace,
Macarena Gómez,
Mãdãlina Ghenea,
Marco Canadea,
Mariana Garradas,
Mike Parish,
Robert Capelli Jr.,
Shane Rowe
Sutradara
Marcus Adams
IMDb
6/
10from
48users
Diterbitkan
18 October 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Deep Fear (2023)
A solo trip aboard a yacht takes a terrifying turn when a woman encounters three drug traffickers clinging to the shattered remains of a boat. They soon force her to dive into shark-infested waters to retrieve kilos of cocaine from the sunken wreck.
Marcus Adams
Mãdãlina Ghenea, Ed Westwick, Macarena Gómez, Stany Coppet, Ibrahima Gueye, Mike Parish, Marco Canadea, Robert Capelli Jr., Shane Rowe, John-Paul Pace, Tenika Mahoney, Mariana Garradas
tt14865406