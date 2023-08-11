Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Death Ship (1980) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Anthony Sherwood,
Danny Higham,
Doug Smith,
George Kennedy,
Jennifer McKinney,
Kate Reid,
Murray Cruchley,
Nick Mancuso,
Richard Crenna,
Sally Ann Howes
Sutradara
Alvin Rakoff
IMDb
4.8/
10from
5,360users
Diterbitkan
07 March 1980
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Death Ship (1980)
Survivors of a tragic shipping collision are rescued by a mysterious black ship which appears out of the fog. Little do they realise that the ship is actually a Nazi torture ship which has sailed the seas for years, luring unsuspecting sailors aboard and killing them off one by one.
Alvin Rakoff
George Kennedy, Richard Crenna, Nick Mancuso, Sally Ann Howes, Kate Reid, Victoria Burgoyne, Jennifer McKinney, Danny Higham, Saul Rubinek, Murray Cruchley, Doug Smith, Anthony Sherwood
tt0080603