Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Canada

Sutradara

IMDb

4.8

/

10

from

5,360

users

Diterbitkan

07 March 1980

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Death Ship (1980)

Survivors of a tragic shipping collision are rescued by a mysterious black ship which appears out of the fog. Little do they realise that the ship is actually a Nazi torture ship which has sailed the seas for years, luring unsuspecting sailors aboard and killing them off one by one.
Alvin Rakoff
George Kennedy, Richard Crenna, Nick Mancuso, Sally Ann Howes, Kate Reid, Victoria Burgoyne, Jennifer McKinney, Danny Higham, Saul Rubinek, Murray Cruchley, Doug Smith, Anthony Sherwood

Diterbitkan

Agustus 11, 2023 9:09 pm

Durasi

