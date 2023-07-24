Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Death of a Girlfriend (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Philippines
Bintang film
Aj Raval,
Arnold Reyes,
Billy Joe Salazar,
Diego Loyzaga,
Raul Morit,
Soliman Cruz,
Timmy Sanvictores
Sutradara
Yam Laranas
IMDb
7.9/
10from
483users
Diterbitkan
30 April 2021
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Death of a Girlfriend (2021)
When Christine was found brutally killed in the woods, her boyfriend, a forest ranger and a farmer are summoned for inquest. Each has a version to tell. But as the case deepens, they discover the shocking truth.
Yam Laranas
Diego Loyzaga, AJ Raval, Arnold Reyes, Raul Morit, Soliman Cruz, Timmy Sanvictores, Billy Joe Salazar
tt14357826