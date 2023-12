IMDb 4.4 / 10 from 1,391 users

Diterbitkan 10 November 1976

Oleh mamat

Death Has Blue Eyes (1976)

Bob and Ches are two bachelors on the make. They are hired by Geraldine to guard her and her daughter, Christine. It seems Christine is psychic, and knows all the details of a political murder.

Nico Mastorakis

Maria Aliferi, Hristos Nomikos, Jessica Dublin, Peter Winter, Louise Melinda, Maria Elise Eugene, Maurice Rutherford, Clay Half, Philip Sherwood, Gerard Gonalons, Andrew Johnson, Danny Rochas, George Ranger, Bill Peyton, Thom Arahovas

tt0236397