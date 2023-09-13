  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

5.5

/

10

from

8,403

users

Diterbitkan

10 October 1986

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Deadly Friend (1986)

After his friend is killed by her abusive father, the new kid in town attempts to save her by implanting a robotic microchip into her brain.
Wes Craven, Marion Tumen, Nicholas Batchelor, Peter C. Graupner
Matthew Labyorteaux, Kristy Swanson, Michael Sharrett, Anne Twomey, Anne Ramsey, Richard Marcus, Russ Marin, Lee Paul, Andrew Roperto, Charles Fleischer, Robin Nuyen, Frank Cavestani, Merritt Olsen

Diterbitkan

September 13, 2023 7:34 am

Durasi

