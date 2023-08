IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 71 users

Diterbitkan 06 September 1980

Daydream of Love (1980)

Yoko (singer-turned-actress Yoko Hatanaka) is upset when her father (Hiroshi Ogasawara) remarries and begins rebelling against her new stepmother (Yuki Kazamatsuri). First, this is accomplished by promiscuity and partying but eventually her schemes take a much darker turn…

Kōyū Ohara, Fumihiko Kato

Yoko Hatanaka, Kyoko Aoyama, Yuki Kazamatsuri, Hiroshi Ogasawara, Kenzo Ogiwara, Sumire Noguchi, Anri Nishimoto, Nami Misaki, Nobuko Matsumoto, Koshiro Asami, Hisashi Imai

