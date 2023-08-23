IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 2,990 users

Diterbitkan 13 May 1977

Oleh mamat

Day of the Animals (1977)

The depletion of the earth’s ozone layer causes animals above the altitude of 5000 feet to run amok, which is very unfortunate for a group of hikers who get dropped off up there by helicopter just before the quarantine is announced.

William Girdler

Christopher George, Leslie Nielsen, Lynda Day George, Richard Jaeckel, Michael Ansara, Ruth Roman, Jon Cedar, Paul Mantee, Walter Barnes, Andrew Stevens, Susan Backlinie, Kathleen Bracken, Michelle Stacy, Gil Lamb, Walt Gorney

tt0075913