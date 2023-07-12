Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Daughter (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Sutradara
Corey Deshon
IMDb
6.4/
10from
97users
Diterbitkan
10 February 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Daughter (2023)
A young woman is kidnapped and inducted into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. As she navigates through this twisted dynamic, awful secrets about the past are revealed, leading to even darker implications about the future.
Corey Deshon
Casper Van Dien, Vivien Ngô, Elyse Dinh, Ian Alexander, Megan Le, Edward Stasik
tt11226404