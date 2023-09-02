  1. Home
  2. Action
  3. Darkland: The Return (2023)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Darkland: The Return (2023)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Darkland: The Return (2023). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Darkland: The Return (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Darkland: The Return (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Denmark

Sutradara

IMDb

6.9

/

10

from

520

users

Diterbitkan

13 April 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Darkland: The Return (2023)

Seven years ago, Zaid went to war against the Copenhagen underworld to avenge his dead brother. His identity as a respected doctor of cardiology and life as a family man is but a fading dream, and in prison Zaid suffers the loss of his son Noah, whom he barely knows. When a police agent approaches Zaid and offers him a deal to be released in exchange for infiltrating the Copenhagen underworld, he sees his chance to reclaim the remnants of the family life he left behind. But everything has a price, and Zaid realizes that he has now seriously endangered his son’s life. After all, once you become part of the underworld, is there any way out?
Fenar Ahmad
Dar Salim, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Stine Fischer Christensen, Henrik Vestergaard, Soheil Bavi, Jack Pedersen, Mohamed Djeziri, Abud Mustafa, Ahmad Ayman, Sebastian Nørgaard, Hamed “Baloosh” Balosha, Noah Carter, Asgar Hansen

Diterbitkan

September 2, 2023 8:13 am

Durasi

21Cineplex Darkland: The Return (2023)

Bioskop 21 Darkland: The Return (2023)

Layar Kaca 21 Darkland: The Return (2023)

Movieon21 Darkland: The Return (2023)

Nonton Darkland: The Return (2023)

Nonton Film Darkland: The Return (2023)

Nonton Movie Darkland: The Return (2023)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share