IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 520 users

Diterbitkan 13 April 2023

Oleh LIN

Darkland: The Return (2023)

Seven years ago, Zaid went to war against the Copenhagen underworld to avenge his dead brother. His identity as a respected doctor of cardiology and life as a family man is but a fading dream, and in prison Zaid suffers the loss of his son Noah, whom he barely knows. When a police agent approaches Zaid and offers him a deal to be released in exchange for infiltrating the Copenhagen underworld, he sees his chance to reclaim the remnants of the family life he left behind. But everything has a price, and Zaid realizes that he has now seriously endangered his son’s life. After all, once you become part of the underworld, is there any way out?

Fenar Ahmad

Dar Salim, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Stine Fischer Christensen, Henrik Vestergaard, Soheil Bavi, Jack Pedersen, Mohamed Djeziri, Abud Mustafa, Ahmad Ayman, Sebastian Nørgaard, Hamed “Baloosh” Balosha, Noah Carter, Asgar Hansen

