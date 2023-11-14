IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 85 users

Diterbitkan 10 March 1997

Oleh mamat

Dark Light (1997)

A burglar gets caught on a farm by an older woman. The religious woman, who’s body is covered with ulceration, believes he is there for a reason.

Martin Koolhoven

Marc van Uchelen, Viviane de Muynck

tt0119024