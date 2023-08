IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 8,387 users

Dark Blue Almost Black (2006)

Jorge is a young man whose plans for the future are put on hold when his father has a stroke. For seven years, he diligently nurses his father and works as a janitor while studying part time to get a business degree.When Natalia, his childhood crush, returns from a stint studying abroad, Jorge begins to yearn for something better. He is desperate to find a new and better job, but finds that no one will hire him because he has experience only as a janitor. Antonio, Jorge’s older brother, soon to be released from jail, is an opportunist who has never gotten along with their father. In prison, at a theater workshop, Antonio meets Paula, a beautiful young woman in jail on drug charges. Paula has a problem because she flirted with another inmate’s boyfriend.

Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, Ana Hernando, Antxon Zabala, Ruth Millán

Quim Gutiérrez, Antonio de la Torre, Raúl Arévalo, Héctor Colomé, Eva Pallarés, Manuel Morón, Ana Wagener, Roberto Enríquez, Alba Gárate, Marta Aledo, Julián Villagrán, Daniel Muriel, Marta Etura

