Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Germany

Sutradara

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

7,434

users

Diterbitkan

12 January 1983

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Danton (1983)

Danton and Robespierre were close friends and fought together in the French Revolution, but by 1793 Robespierre was France’s ruler, determined to wipe out opposition with a series of mass executions that became known as the Reign of Terror. Danton, well known as a spokesman of the people, had been living in relative solitude in the French countryside, but he returned to Paris to challenge Robespierre’s violent rule and call for the people to demand their rights. Robespierre, however, could not accept such a challenge, even from a friend and colleague, and he blocked out a plan for the capture and execution of Danton and his allies.
Andrzej Wajda
Gérard Depardieu, Wojciech Pszoniak, Patrice Chéreau, Angela Winkler, Roland Blanche, Alain Macé, Jacques Villeret, Anne Alvaro, Bogusław Linda, Emmanuelle Debever, Krzysztof Globisz, Ronald Guttman, Marian Kociniak, Tadeusz Huk, Stéphane Jobert, Marek Kondrat, Serge Merlin, Erwin Nowiaszak, Leonard Pietraszak, Roger Planchon, Andrzej Seweryn, Jerzy Trela, Czesław Wołłejko, Wladimir Yordanoff, Malgorzata Zajaczkowska

Diterbitkan

September 12, 2023 1:12 am

Durasi

