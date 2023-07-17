IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 228 users

Diterbitkan 08 June 1950

Oleh mamat

Dance Hall (1950)

Episodic tale of four factory girls and their various romances at the local dance hall in Chiswick, London. Unusual at the time, the film tells its story from a feminine perspective. Today, it is mainly recognised for its post-war London atmosphere, with bomb sites, trolleybuses and rationing.

Charles Crichton

Natasha Parry, Jane Hylton, Diana Dors, Petula Clark, Donald Houston, Bonar Colleano, Douglas Barr, Fred Johnson, Gladys Henson, Dandy Nichols, Sydney Tafler, James Carney, Kay Kendall, Eunice Gayson, Grace Arnold, Thomas Heathcote, Harold Goodwin, Christopher Kane, Tonie MacMillan, Alec Finter, Doris Hare, Michael Trubshawe, Wally Fryer, Violet Barnes, Robert Henderson, Len Colyer, Dorice Brace, Robert Burgess, Margaret Baker, Geraldo, Ted Heath, Alma Cogan

tt0042377