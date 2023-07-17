Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Dance Hall (1950) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Alec Finter,
Alma Cogan,
Bonar Colleano,
Christopher Kane,
Dandy Nichols,
Diana Dors,
Donald Houston,
Dorice Brace,
Doris Hare,
Douglas Barr
Sutradara
Charles Crichton
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.1/
10from
228users
Diterbitkan
08 June 1950
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Dance Hall (1950)
Episodic tale of four factory girls and their various romances at the local dance hall in Chiswick, London. Unusual at the time, the film tells its story from a feminine perspective. Today, it is mainly recognised for its post-war London atmosphere, with bomb sites, trolleybuses and rationing.
Charles Crichton
Natasha Parry, Jane Hylton, Diana Dors, Petula Clark, Donald Houston, Bonar Colleano, Douglas Barr, Fred Johnson, Gladys Henson, Dandy Nichols, Sydney Tafler, James Carney, Kay Kendall, Eunice Gayson, Grace Arnold, Thomas Heathcote, Harold Goodwin, Christopher Kane, Tonie MacMillan, Alec Finter, Doris Hare, Michael Trubshawe, Wally Fryer, Violet Barnes, Robert Henderson, Len Colyer, Dorice Brace, Robert Burgess, Margaret Baker, Geraldo, Ted Heath, Alma Cogan
tt0042377