IMDb 3.3 / 10 from 1,101 users

Diterbitkan 01 April 2011

Oleh mamat

Dam 999 (2011)

After many years two mariners return to homeland with the hope of a new beginning, little did they know about a disaster that would change their destiny.

Sohan Roy, Naufal M. Ashraff, Abilash P.V.

Vinay Rai, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Vimala Raman, Thampy Antony, Rajit Kapoor, S P Sreekumar, Megha Burman, Joshua Fredric Smith, Linda Arsenio, Bineesh Bastin

tt1656171