Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Cricket & Antoinette (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Croatia
Bintang film
Marko Petric,
Mladen Vasary,
Tara Thaller
Sutradara
Dino Krpan,
Kristijan Milić,
Luka Rukavina
IMDb
7.9/
10from
61users
Diterbitkan
03 January 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Cricket & Antoinette (2023)
Two main characters, Cricket and Antoinette, represent two separate worlds, the world of noise, chaos and creativity on the one side, and the world of work, order and discipline on the other. As they fall in love, in spite of obvious differences, they manage to create harmony.
Kristijan Milić, Luka Rukavina, Dino Krpan
Tara Thaller, Marko Petric, Mladen Vasary
tt4581522