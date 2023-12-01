IMDb 4.4 / 10 from 793 users

Diterbitkan 28 March 1997

Oleh mamat

Crash Dive (1997)

The crew of the nuclear submarine USS Ulysses rescues supposed victims of a boat disaster, but the victims turn out to be terrorists intent on capturing nuclear weapons aboard the sub. Only a former SEAL, now a submarine consultant, can save the crew by sliding aboard while the sub is underwater. The term “crash dive” refers to the sudden dropping of a sub to escape detection, an act that a nuclear sub is never supposed to make. Of course, it comes into play in this film.

Andrew Stevens

Michael Dudikoff, Frederic Forrest, Reiner Schöne, Jay Acovone, Clay Greenbush, Catherine Bell, Michael Cavanaugh, Cyrus Farmer, Time Winters, Brittain Marcus, Pasha D. Lychnikoff, Mio R. Jakula, Christopher Titus, Adam Gifford, John Lafayette, Michael Kopelow, Marty Yost, Ashok Amritraj, Susan Lonergan, Tripp Reed, Christian Svensson, James Chankin, Matthew R. Anderson, Elena Arzhanik

tt0115965