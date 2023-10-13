  1. Home
  2. Comedy
  3. Cosi (1996)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Cosi (1996)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Cosi (1996). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Cosi (1996) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Cosi (1996) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Australia

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

2,178

users

Diterbitkan

04 March 1996

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Cosi (1996)

Lewis, a young amateur theater director, is offered a job with a governmental program for the rehabilitation of mentally ill patients in a Sydney institution. His project is overrun by one of the patients who wants to stage the opera Cosi Fan Tutte by Mozart despite the fact that none of the patients are able to sing and none of them speak Italian. A comedy of errors ensues, but one which unifies the patients and their director in unexpected ways.
Mark Joffe, Tony Gilbert, Jo Weeks, Russell Boyd, Euan Keddie
Ben Mendelsohn, Barry Otto, Toni Collette, Rachel Griffiths, Aden Young, Colin Friels, Jacki Weaver, Pamela Rabe, Paul Chubb, Colin Hay, David Wenham, Tony Llewellyn-Jones, Kerry Walker, Robin Ramsay, Henry Maas, Jack Walsh, Lawrence Woodward, Brian Ellison, Tamara Kuldin, Dennis Allard, Toni Moran, David Anthony, Skye Wansey, Nick Penn, Dan Wyllie, Damian Monk, Rachael Maza Long, Robert Noble, Samantha McDeed, Michael Robertson, Samantha Rebillet, Anita Hegh, Paul Mercurio, Greta Scacchi

Diterbitkan

Oktober 13, 2023 1:03 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex Cosi (1996)

Bioskop 21 Cosi (1996)

Bioskop Online Cosi (1996)

Bioskop168 Cosi (1996)

BioskopKeren Cosi (1996)

Cinemaindo Cosi (1996)

Dewanonton Cosi (1996)

Download Cosi (1996)

Download Film Cosi (1996)

Download Movie Cosi (1996)

DUNIA21 Cosi (1996)

FILMAPIK Cosi (1996)

Ganool Cosi (1996)

INDOXXI Cosi (1996)

Layar Kaca 21 Cosi (1996)

NS21 Cosi (1996)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share