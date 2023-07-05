Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Confidential Informant (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Arielle Raycene,
Camila Savia,
Dominic Purcell,
Erik Valdez,
Jon Lindstrom,
Kate Bosworth,
Mel Gibson,
Nick Stahl
Sutradara
Michael Oblowitz
Genre
Thriller
IMDb
6.385/
10from
13users
Diterbitkan
27 June 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Confidential Informant (2023)
During a crack epidemic two narcotics agents hunting for a cop killer. Hoping for leads, Moran and Thorton pay off a junkie informant. To provide for his wife and son, Moran involves the stool pigeon in a deadly scheme. This causes the partners to come under the scrutiny of a suspicious internal affairs agent.
tt21391242