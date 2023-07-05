IMDb 6.385 / 10 from 13 users

Diterbitkan 27 June 2023

Oleh LIN

Confidential Informant (2023)

During a crack epidemic two narcotics agents hunting for a cop killer. Hoping for leads, Moran and Thorton pay off a junkie informant. To provide for his wife and son, Moran involves the stool pigeon in a deadly scheme. This causes the partners to come under the scrutiny of a suspicious internal affairs agent.

Michael Oblowitz

Dominic Purcell, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson, Arielle Raycene, Nick Stahl, Erik Valdez, Jon Lindstrom, Camila Savia

tt21391242