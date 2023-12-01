IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 766 users

Diterbitkan 14 November 1985

Oleh mamat

Confessions of a Serial Killer (1985)

After being arrested, a Texas man begins confessing to the brutal murder of over 200 women. He recounts his random selection of victims and his traveling companions, his friend and friend’s sister. But the police can’t be sure whether to believe him or not until he locates a body and shows them some polaroids. Based on the true story of Henry Lee Lucas.

Randy Ostrow, Brenda K. Wachel, Mark Blair, Kim Fusch, Jeff Graham, John Gibson

Robert A. Burns, Dennis Hill, Berkley Garrett, Sidney Brammer, DeeDee Norton, Ollie Handley, Demp Toney, Eleese Lester, Lainie Frasier, Colom L. Keating, Dayna Blackwell, John Browning, Carla Edson, Gene Grottke, Brady Coleman, Julius Tennon, Ann Kozak, Keith Montgomery, Ted J. Crum, Jill Parker-Jones, Stephanie Wing, Monica Combs, Jane K. Smith, Bill Boyd, Charles Delaria, Daniele Delaria, Quincy Loman, Chase Masterson, Gena Harrington, Victoria Potter, Estreya Kesler, Greg Kelly, Mike Sharp, Robert Guerra, James Presnal, Liz Brown, Melissa Cabal, Scottie Wilkerson, Steve Polardi, Frank Arnold, Jan Arnold, Natalie Arnold, Honey Arnold, David Brown, Gerald MacClanahan, Kim Fusch

tt0092776