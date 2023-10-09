IMDb 4.3 / 10 from 570 users

17 September 2021

mamat

Collection (2021)

A grieving father grapples with the seedy, manipulative world of high stakes debt collection while struggling to shed the tragedies of his past. He find’s himself pitted against his best friend with troubling consequences.

Marianna Palka

Alex Pettyfer, Shakira Barrera, Mike Vogel, Jacques Colimon, J. J. Soria, Breeda Wool, Brittney Level, Mara Hall, Marianna Palka, Chip Carriere, Zach Scheerer, Paige Howard, Todd M. Friedman, Ashton Lubart, Abraham Hsu, Elliott Barker, Jason Pace, A. Todd Baker, Anthony L. Fernandez, Faith McCoy, Nick Rhys, Danielle Leigh Jackson, Paisley-Paige Aleece Gibson, Willam Belli, Casey Holliman, Daniel H. Chung, Schwanda Winston, Jonathan Durie, Bruce Cooper, Anthony Davis, Cody Gibson, Nathan Harris, Lawrence Hinkle, Robert Javinett, Joel Laird, Aaliyah Lane, Don Lay, Warren McLemore, Myles Phillips, Joseph P. Scott, Melanie Weeks

tt10572658