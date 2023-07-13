IMDb 3.6 / 10 from 1,902 users

Diterbitkan 01 July 2022

Oleh mamat

Code Name Banshee (2022)

Caleb, a former government assassin in hiding, who resurfaces when his protégé, the equally deadly killer known as Banshee, discovers a bounty has been placed on Caleb’s head.

Jon Keeyes

Jaime King, Antonio Banderas, Tommy Flanagan, Catherine Davis, Kim DeLonghi, Levon Panek, Wayne Pyle, Keil Oakley Zepernick, Aleksander Vayshelboym, Dylan Flashner, Rose Lane Sanfilippo, Emmanuel Kerry, John Wollman, Yahudah Bane Brown

tt15438542