Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Climber’s High (2008) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Akira Otaka,
Denden,
Eiji Takigawa,
Ikuji Nakamura,
Junichi Uchiura,
Keisuke Horibe,
Ken'ichi Endô,
Ken'ichi Yajima,
Kenichi Takitoh,
Machiko Ono
Sutradara
Masato Harada
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.5/
10from
254users
Diterbitkan
05 July 2008
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Climber’s High (2008)
On August 12, 1985, a jumbo jet crashes, causing 520 fatalities, making the accident the biggest single-plane accident in the world. The local press reporters are tossed about by the waves of facts and rumors. While overwhelmed by the magnitude of the accident, Yuuki, in charge of this crash report at a local newspaper, faces a string of decision-making moments. What are news and a reporter? How should a man do his work and survive in a corporate hierarchy? What do family and friends mean to him? An intriguing story, which keeps the audience on the edge of tension and reality.
Masato Harada
Shinichi Tsutsumi, Masato Sakai, Machiko Ono, Kenichi Endo, Keisuke Horibe, Tsutomu Yamazaki, Tomorowo Taguchi, Masahiro Takashima, Denden, Magi, Kenichi Takitoh, Sarutoki Minagawa, Ken’ichi Yajima, Shinji Hiwatashi, Toshihiro Yashiba, Akira Otaka, Maho Nonami, Naomi Nishida, Ikuji Nakamura, Yukijiro Hotaru, Yukiyoshi Ozawa, Eiji Takigawa, Shigeru Tsuyuki, Junichi Uchiura
tt1110240