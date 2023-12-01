  1. Home
Climber's High (2008)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Japan

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

254

users

Diterbitkan

05 July 2008

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Climber’s High (2008)

On August 12, 1985, a jumbo jet crashes, causing 520 fatalities, making the accident the biggest single-plane accident in the world. The local press reporters are tossed about by the waves of facts and rumors. While overwhelmed by the magnitude of the accident, Yuuki, in charge of this crash report at a local newspaper, faces a string of decision-making moments. What are news and a reporter? How should a man do his work and survive in a corporate hierarchy? What do family and friends mean to him? An intriguing story, which keeps the audience on the edge of tension and reality.
Masato Harada
Shinichi Tsutsumi, Masato Sakai, Machiko Ono, Kenichi Endo, Keisuke Horibe, Tsutomu Yamazaki, Tomorowo Taguchi, Masahiro Takashima, Denden, Magi, Kenichi Takitoh, Sarutoki Minagawa, Ken’ichi Yajima, Shinji Hiwatashi, Toshihiro Yashiba, Akira Otaka, Maho Nonami, Naomi Nishida, Ikuji Nakamura, Yukijiro Hotaru, Yukiyoshi Ozawa, Eiji Takigawa, Shigeru Tsuyuki, Junichi Uchiura

Diterbitkan

Desember 2, 2023 5:55 am

