Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

3.4

/

10

from

626

users

Diterbitkan

13 May 1977

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Cinderella 2000 (1977)

In the year 2047, sex is forbidden and Big Brother uses robots to keep an eye on everyone. One young girl tries to outwit the government so she can be with the man she loves.
Al Adamson
Catharine Burgess, Jay B. Larson, Vaughn Armstrong, Renee Harmon, Erwin Fuller, Bhurni Cowans, Adina Ross, Eddie Garetti, Olivia Michelle, Art Cacaro, Sherri Coyle, Jacqueline Giroux

Diterbitkan

Oktober 13, 2023 10:12 pm

Durasi

