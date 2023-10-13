IMDb 3.4 / 10 from 626 users

Diterbitkan 13 May 1977

Oleh mamat

Cinderella 2000 (1977)

In the year 2047, sex is forbidden and Big Brother uses robots to keep an eye on everyone. One young girl tries to outwit the government so she can be with the man she loves.

Al Adamson

Catharine Burgess, Jay B. Larson, Vaughn Armstrong, Renee Harmon, Erwin Fuller, Bhurni Cowans, Adina Ross, Eddie Garetti, Olivia Michelle, Art Cacaro, Sherri Coyle, Jacqueline Giroux

tt0075850