Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

9,380

users

Diterbitkan

02 November 1997

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Cinderella (1997)

Cinderella chafes under the cruelty of her wicked stepmother and her evil stepsisters, until her Fairy Godmother steps in to change her life for one unforgettable night. At the ball, she falls for handsome Prince Christopher, whose parents, King Maximillian and Queen Constantina, are anxious for him to find a suitable paramour.
Robert Iscove
Brandy Norwood, Whitney Houston, Victor Garber, Whoopi Goldberg, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, Paolo Montalbán, Natalie Desselle-Reid, Veanne Cox

Diterbitkan

Oktober 10, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

