IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 662 users

Diterbitkan 01 June 2012

Oleh mamat

Christmas Oranges (2012)

In a town not so far away and a time not so long ago, baby Rose was left on the porch of Greenwoods Orphanage, where Mrs. Hartley and the children under her tender care become her family. But when tragedy strikes, Rose loses the only home she has ever known and she is abruptly shipped to Irongates—a place that seems as cold and cruel as her previous home was kind. Strict headmaster Mr. Crampton immediately seems to dislike Rose and makes sure she and the other children are punished for any minor infraction of his rules. Rose soon makes friends with Emily, but in spite of her gentle and forgiving nature, some of the children will take any chance they can to get her into trouble. When she learns that every Christmas Mr. Crampton’s generous brother gives an orange to each child, Rose waits in eager anticipation.

John Lyde

Edward Herrmann, Nancy Stafford, Bailee Michelle Johnson, Savanna Kylie Lewis, Bruce Newbold, Yolanda Wood, Ethan Hunt, Sydney Peebler, Ethan Lyde, Elizabeth Hales, Juliette Lyde, Grace Hallows, Emily Hallows, Anne Burton, Aiden Beagley, Danny James, Max Moody, Madalynn Wight, Aimee Lynne Johnson, Demitria Cline, Cooper Daniel Johnson, Danna Louisa Wilson, Sarah White, Kimball Stinger, Koleman Stinger, Maggie Scott, Brooke Wight, Abigail Scott, Ethan Scott, Sahara Yasmin Krompel, Abigail Hiller, Rylee Kaye Stones, Sage Adler, Taryn Bedore, Benjamin Lyde, Emerald Green, Caitlin E.J. Meyer, Bus Riley, Kelsey Carter, Kenzie Carter, Annie Milne, Tyler Doyle, Brandon Avery, Jaxon Hunt, Hannah Hunt, Joshua Hunt, Thomas J. Post, Kim Moody, Brady Hales, Cate Allen, Lisa Spurrier, Bill Gillane, George Venturino, Jill Adler, Justin Doxford, Clayton Reid, Jenny Krompel, Kenneth Applegate, Marlys Miller-Fladeland, Leslie Goeckeritz, Trudy Bockoven, Emma Herrmann, Linda Bethers, Mili Parks, Lillian Ruth Brady, Jane Brady, Ken Brady, Jessie Haeffele, Kenny Haeffele, Cherie Groll, Gunnar J. Russell, Stephanie Goodman, Andrew L. McClain, Kevin Gunn, Matt Burch, Stephanie Breinholt

tt2333408