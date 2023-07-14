IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 1,539 users

Diterbitkan 12 December 1972

Oleh mamat

Child’s Play (1972)

At an exclusive boys’ school, a new gym teacher is drawn into a feud between two older instructors, and he discovers that everything at the school is not quite as staid, tranquil and harmless as it seems.

Sidney Lumet, Hank Moonjean, Nicholas Sgarro

James Mason, Robert Preston, Beau Bridges, Ron Weyand, Charles White, David Rounds, Kate Harrington, Jamie Alexander, Brian Chapin, Bryant Fraser, Mark Hall Haefeli, Tom Leopold, Julius Lo Iacono, Christopher Man, Paul O’Keefe, Robert D. Randall, Robbie Reed, Paul Alessi, Anthony Barletta, Kevin Coupe, Christopher Hoag

