Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Child’s Play (1972) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Anthony Barletta,
Beau Bridges,
Brian Chapin,
Bryant Fraser,
Charles White,
Christopher Hoag,
Christopher Man,
David Rounds,
James Mason,
Jamie Alexander
Sutradara
Hank Moonjean,
Nicholas Sgarro,
Sidney Lumet
IMDb
6.2/
10from
1,539users
Diterbitkan
12 December 1972
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Child’s Play (1972)
At an exclusive boys’ school, a new gym teacher is drawn into a feud between two older instructors, and he discovers that everything at the school is not quite as staid, tranquil and harmless as it seems.
Sidney Lumet, Hank Moonjean, Nicholas Sgarro
James Mason, Robert Preston, Beau Bridges, Ron Weyand, Charles White, David Rounds, Kate Harrington, Jamie Alexander, Brian Chapin, Bryant Fraser, Mark Hall Haefeli, Tom Leopold, Julius Lo Iacono, Christopher Man, Paul O’Keefe, Robert D. Randall, Robbie Reed, Paul Alessi, Anthony Barletta, Kevin Coupe, Christopher Hoag
tt0068369