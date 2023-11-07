  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Germany

Genre

Drama

,

War

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

174

users

Diterbitkan

04 March 1955

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Children, Mother, and the General (1955)

As Germany’s fortunes in the latter part of World War II wane, several young boys, in their enthusiasm to do something “for the fatherland”, volunteer to fight with the German army in the East. Horrified at the news that their children left for the Russian front, the boys’ mothers begin a desperate effort to get their sons back.
László Benedek, Rainer Geis, John Hoffmann
Hilde Krahl, Therese Giehse, Ursula Herking, Alice Treff, Beate Koepnick, Marianne Sinclair, Bernhard Wicki, Ewald Balser, Claus Biederstaedt, Rudolf Fernau, Maximilian Schell, Klaus Kinski, Hans Christian Blech, Otto Lüthje, Adi Lödel, Holger Hildmann, Paul Edwin Roth, Alfred Schieske, Hans Friedrich, Til Kiwe, Hans Mahler, Elke Aberle, Horst Beck, Johannes Buzalski, Hermann Kner, Karl Striebeck

Diterbitkan

November 7, 2023 9:07 am

Durasi

