IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 9,545 users

Diterbitkan 19 November 2010

Oleh mamat

Chico & Rita (2010)

Chico is a young piano player with big dreams. Rita is a beautiful singer with an extraordinary voice. Music and romantic desire unites them, but their journey – in the tradition of the Latin ballad, the bolero – brings heartache and torment.

Fernando Trueba, Tono Errando, Javier Mariscal

Mario Guerra, Limara Meneses, Eman Xor Oña, Jon Adams, Renny Arozarena, Blanca Rosa Blanco, Jackie de la Nuez, Rigoberto Ferrera, Ken Forman, Ray Gillon

tt1235830