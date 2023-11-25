IMDb 4.4 / 10 from 2,627 users

Diterbitkan 12 May 2023

Oleh LIN

Chatrapathi (2023)

When Shivaji and his family and the entire community of his village are one day forced to leave Pakistan, he is separated from his beloved mother, who once adopted him, while fleeing to India. Having grown into a respectable and feared man a few years later, Shivaji now sets out in search of his next of kin. But he also stands up for the rights of his people who are forced into forced labor by an exploiter and devotes his whole life to this task, which is why he is henceforth referred to as ‘Chatrapathi’.

V. V. Vinayak

Bellamkonda Srinivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sharad Kelkar, Bhagyashree, Freddy Daruwala, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Shivam Patil, Swapnil kiiran Kotriwar, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika Nawani, Karan Singh Chhabra, Amit Sivadas Nair, Monazir Khan, Anup Ingale

tt13545522