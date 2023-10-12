  1. Home
Chasing Legends (2010)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.7

/

10

from

174

users

Diterbitkan

10 May 2010

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Chasing Legends (2010)

There is no greater sporting event in all of cycling than the Tour de France. Chasing Legends touches on the rich history, passion and true grit of The Tour as seen through the eyes of Team HTC Columbia along with commentary from Phil Liggett, Paul Sherwen, Eddy Merckx, Lance Armstrong and some of the sports most prolific heros. With a stunning array of HD cameras, poignant and touching interviews, “Chasing Legends” will take viewers deeper into the pro peloton than ever on a roller coaster ride of action, story and emotion.
Jason Berry
Mark Cavendish, Jens Voigt, Tony Martin, George Hincapie

Diterbitkan

Oktober 12, 2023 6:51 pm

Durasi

