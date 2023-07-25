IMDb 3.6 / 10 from 553 users

Diterbitkan 15 April 2022

Oleh mamat

Chariot (2022)

Odd, eccentric specialist Dr. Karn guides unknowing patients through the reincarnation transition. When Harrison experiences mysterious recurring dreams, he turns to Dr. Karn for help and reveals his encounter with a woman he loved in a previous life. Noticing a glitch in the system, the doctor must fix the issue before permanently derailing his patient’s future.

Adam Sigal

Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar, Scout Taylor-Compton, Shane West, John Malkovich, Vernon Davis, Chris Mullinax

tt13942896