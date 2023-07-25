  1. Home
  2. Sci-fi
  3. Chariot (2022)

Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Sci-fi

IMDb

3.6

/

10

from

553

users

Diterbitkan

15 April 2022

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Chariot (2022)

Odd, eccentric specialist Dr. Karn guides unknowing patients through the reincarnation transition. When Harrison experiences mysterious recurring dreams, he turns to Dr. Karn for help and reveals his encounter with a woman he loved in a previous life. Noticing a glitch in the system, the doctor must fix the issue before permanently derailing his patient’s future.
Adam Sigal
Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar, Scout Taylor-Compton, Shane West, John Malkovich, Vernon Davis, Chris Mullinax

Diterbitkan

Juli 25, 2023 5:23 pm

Durasi

