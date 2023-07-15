IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 746 users

Diterbitkan 24 April 1991

Oleh mamat

Chameleon Street (1991)

William Douglas Street is bored with his life. Working for his father is getting to him, his wife wants more money, and he’s had enough. His solution is to re-invent himself. He becomes a chameleon, taking on whatever role suits the situation. From reporter to doctor to lawyer, he impersonates anyone he feels a need to be and he can earn money being. The movie is based on the real figures William Douglas Street, Jr. and Erik Dupin.

Wendell B. Harris Jr.

Wendell B. Harris Jr., Angela Leslie, Amina Fakir, Timothy Alvaro, Renauld Bailleux, William Ballenger, Lynn Barbee, Jerome Barney, Patrick Barrie, Mike Barron, Thomas Bashaw, Marti Bowling, Alfred Bruce Bradley, Margaret Branch, Ralph Brown, Dale Burris, Jason Childress, Dona Clute-Husted, Derek Conner, Kelly Danger, Rick Davenport, Daphne Davis, Yvonne Dobson, Elite, Anthony Ennis, Christopher Folts, Emily Folts, Pamela Elaine Folts, Dana Gamarra, Maurice Givens, Anita Gordon, Charles Groulx, Linda Haney, Wanda Harden, Wanda Harden, Korie Harden, Cordillera Hawkins, Rosetta Haywood, Collette Haywood, Drie Hunter, Gary Irwin, Dale Janni, Leon Janni, Wanda Jones, PH.D, Stephanie Jones, Jim Joubran, Harrison K. Jaxon, George Kallender, Davon Kiley, Dora King, Jakki King, Roslyn Kramer, Jeff Lamb, Gary Maas, Floyd Macklin, Lynette Mance, Bryan McCree, Paula McGee, John Mietelka, Dimitri Mugianis, Paulette Needom, Julie Nuremburg, Serena Panzlau, Kevin Raschad, Peppy Rosenthal, Gary S. Sandifer, Amy Sarginson, Bruce Seyburn, Anthony ‘Spike’ Simms, Davina Simpson, Michael Sowle, David Standridge, Amy Lynn Straniero, Yvette Stephenson, Paul Stokes, Daniel Taylor, Cathy Thomas, Shondra Thurman, Jim Towers, Jennifer Turner, Lisa Urban, Henri S. Watkins, Larry Wells, Harry Wetzel, Brenda Williams, Christopher Williams, Ernest Willis, Ralph Wilson, Nancy Wolfgang, Larry Wright, Sheila Wynn, Coleman Young

