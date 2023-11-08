IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 1,338 users

Diterbitkan 25 June 2016

Oleh mamat

Center Stage: On Pointe (2016)

Jonathan Reeves is tasked with infusing more contemporary styles and modernism into the American Ballet Academy, and enlists his top choreographers Charlie, Cooper and Tommy to recruit dancers to compete at a camp where the winners will be selected to join the Academy. Bella Parker, who has always lived in the shadow of her hugely successful sister Kate, finally gets her chance to step into the limelight as one of the dancers recruited for the camp.

Director X.

Nicole Muñoz, Kenny Wormald, Rachele Brooke Smith, Peter Gallagher, Maude Green, Chloe Lukasiak, Barton Cowperthwaite, Thomas L. Colford, Sascha Radetsky, Ethan Stiefel

tt5176536