IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 4,269 users

Cash Truck (2004)

Vigilante, a small armored truck company, is in full crisis mode. Victim of three violent hold-ups in a year, which left no survivors, the company is on the verge of bankruptcy and its employees are extremely worried. Some even suggest a complicity between the robbers and the firm. It is in this difficult context that a man, Alexandre Demarre, one morning presents himself to start his first day of work at Vigilante.

Nicolas Boukhrief

Albert Dupontel, Jean Dujardin, François Berléand, Claude Perron, Julien Boisselier, Philippe Laudenbach, Gilles Gaston-Dreyfus, Olivier Loustau, Sami Zitouni, Michel Trillot, Jean-Christophe Pagnac, Mathieu Thomassin, Nicolas Marié, Aure Atika, Foued Nassah, Jean-Paul Zehnacker

