IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 336 users

Diterbitkan 21 April 2023

Oleh LIN

Carmen (2023)

A young and fiercely independent woman, Carmen, is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother. She survives an illegal border crossing into the US, only to be confronted by a lawless volunteer border guard. When the border guard and his patrol partner Aidan become embroiled in a deadly standoff, the pair is forced to escape together.

Benjamin Millepied

Melissa Barrera, Paul Mescal, Rossy de Palma, Elsa Pataky, Nicole da Silva, Tara Morice, Benedict Hardie, Kaan Guldur, Pip Edwards, Nico Cortez, Kevin MacIsaac, Richard Brancatisano, Ryan Oliver Gelbart, Corey London, Alejandro Corsino, Marina Tamayo, Sadie Thornton, Morgan Smallbone, Marvin dela Cruz, Jobe Zammit-Harvey, Zac Drayson, The D.O.C.

tt6875952