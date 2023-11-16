IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 2,545 users

Carl’s Date (2023)

Carl Fredricksen reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog.

Bob Peterson

Ed Asner, Bob Peterson

