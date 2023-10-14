  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

France

Genre

Drama

,

War

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

2,380

users

Diterbitkan

16 October 1996

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Captain Conan (1996)

The last days of World War I, Eastern front. Captain Conan, a lone wolf, a true warrior, leads a band of ruthless French fighters who love hand-to-hand combat; they are not fit for peacetime, they only feel really alive in the chaos of the battlefield.
Bertrand Tavernier
Philippe Torreton, Samuel Le Bihan, Bernard Le Coq, Catherine Rich, François Berléand, Claude Rich, André Falcon, Claude Brosset, Crina Mureșan, Cécile Vassort, François Levantal, Pierre Val

Diterbitkan

Oktober 14, 2023 8:23 pm

Durasi

