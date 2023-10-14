IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 2,380 users

Diterbitkan 16 October 1996

Oleh mamat

Captain Conan (1996)

The last days of World War I, Eastern front. Captain Conan, a lone wolf, a true warrior, leads a band of ruthless French fighters who love hand-to-hand combat; they are not fit for peacetime, they only feel really alive in the chaos of the battlefield.

Bertrand Tavernier

Philippe Torreton, Samuel Le Bihan, Bernard Le Coq, Catherine Rich, François Berléand, Claude Rich, André Falcon, Claude Brosset, Crina Mureșan, Cécile Vassort, François Levantal, Pierre Val

tt0115822