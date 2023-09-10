IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 203 users

Caps (2017)

Radu, 45, rich and single, manages his business with a strong, unwavering hand and no scruples. His competition is now leading a charge against him on the stock market, which prompts Radu to remember a childhood game of beer bottle caps, a game that required risk-taking, effort and skill. A heart attack and the news that he might need a heart transplant determines him to head to a remote place, where the Danube river meets the sea, a place of simple people and age-old customs.

Sorin Marin

Vlad Ivanov, Adrian Titieni, Claudiu Istodor, Diana Cavallioti, Adina Galupa, Mihai Stănescu, Mihai Smarandache, Coca Bloos, Eugenia Bosânceanu, Adrian Păduraru

