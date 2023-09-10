Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Caps (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Romania
Bintang film
Adina Galupa,
Adrian Păduraru,
Adrian Titieni,
Claudiu Istodor,
Coca Bloos,
Diana Cavallioti,
Eugenia Bosânceanu,
Mihai Smarandache,
Mihai Stănescu,
Vlad Ivanov
Sutradara
Sorin Marin
Genre
Drama
IMDb
5.8/
10from
203users
Diterbitkan
27 October 2017
Synopsis
Caps (2017)
Radu, 45, rich and single, manages his business with a strong, unwavering hand and no scruples. His competition is now leading a charge against him on the stock market, which prompts Radu to remember a childhood game of beer bottle caps, a game that required risk-taking, effort and skill. A heart attack and the news that he might need a heart transplant determines him to head to a remote place, where the Danube river meets the sea, a place of simple people and age-old customs.
Sorin Marin
Vlad Ivanov, Adrian Titieni, Claudiu Istodor, Diana Cavallioti, Adina Galupa, Mihai Stănescu, Mihai Smarandache, Coca Bloos, Eugenia Bosânceanu, Adrian Păduraru
