IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 3,120 users

Diterbitkan 16 April 1975

Oleh mamat

Capone (1975)

Young Al Capone catches the eye of Johnny Torrio, a criminal visiting New York from Chicago. Torrio invites Capone to move to Illinois to help run his Prohibition-era alcohol sales operation. Capone rises through the ranks of Torrio’s gang and eventually takes over. On top, he works to consolidate his power by eliminating his enemies, fixing elections to his advantage and getting rich. In his spare time, Capone courts the principled Iris Crawford.

Teri Schwartz, Steve Carver, Eugene Mazzola, Jann Carver

Ben Gazzara, Harry Guardino, Susan Blakely, Sylvester Stallone, John Cassavetes, Frank Campanella, John Orchard, Carmen Argenziano, George Chandler, John Davis Chandler, Royal Dano, Joe De Nicola, Angelo Grisanti, Peter Maloney, Dick Miller, Robert Phillips, Martin Kove, Mario Gallo, George Milan, Russ Marin, Tony Giorgio, John Martino, Bert Conway, Don Pulford, Pamela Toll, Eugenia Stewart, Don McGovern, Redmond Gleeson, John Finnegan, Laurence Hagen, Tom Cook, Vincent Barbi, Tina Scala, James V. Christy, Jack Ackerman, Ralph James, Carmen Filpi, Jim Galante, John Howard, Beach Dickerson, John C. Broderick, Chuck Traynor, James R. Sweeney, George Engelson, Deborah Klose, John Favorite, John Armond, Jack O’Leary, Ben Marino

