California Conquest (1952)

The period is the 1840s and California is part of Mexico. Many of the citizens wish to become part of the United States. Other countries are also interested and the Russians have established bases in the northern part of the state. To further their hold they have stolen guns and Don Arturo Bordega, a leader of those wanting statehood, is out to recover them.

Lew Landers, Charles S. Gould

Cornel Wilde, Teresa Wright, Alfonso Bedoya, Lisa Ferraday, Eugene Iglesias, John Dehner, Ivan Lebedeff, Tito Renaldo, Renzo Cesana, Baynes Barron, Rico Alaniz, Billy Wilkerson, Edward Colmans, Alex Montoya, Herman Belmonte, Paul Bradley, Paul Cristo, Joe Dominguez, George Eldredge, Herman Hack, Robert Haines, Maria Haro, Al Haskell, Tom Humphrey, Artie Ortego, Emma Palmese, Hank Patterson, Victor Romito, Tony Roux, Cosmo Sardo, Allen D. Sewall, Charles Soldani, Paul Stathes, Jack Tornek, Rusty Wescoatt

