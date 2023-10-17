IMDb 4.8 / 10 from 909 users

Calendar Girl Murders (1984)

Millionaire Richard Trainor is rolling out a new spread featuring a beautiful nude model for each month of the year. However, the party is ruined when Miss January is pushed off a building and later Miss February is knifed to death. Homicide detective Dan Stoner is assigned to the case which leads to the seductive former model Cassie Bascombe. What connection is she to the case and will the killer be caught before they reach Miss December?

William A. Graham

Tom Skerritt, Sharon Stone, Barbara Bosson, Robert Beltran, Pat Corley, Robert Morse, Alan Thicke, Silvana Gallardo, Michael C. Gwynne, Robert Culp, Barbara Parkins, Wendy Kilbourne, Victoria Tucker, Pamela West, Claudia Christian, Donald Hotton, René Le Vant, David L. Crowley, Kenny Griswold, Jonathan Aluzas, Mike Tully, Janet Graham, Lee Anthony, Charles Allen-Anderson, Janet Cole Notey, Penny Baker, Michael Chacamaty, Camilla More, Carey More, Rosemarie Castellano, Claire Maier, Freddie Dawson, Jeffrey Lampert, Meredith MacRae, Alan Bendich, Marneen Fields

tt0087022