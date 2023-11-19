  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

6,492

users

Diterbitkan

16 March 1995

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Bye Bye Love (1995)

With varying degrees of success, recently divorced friends Dave, Vic and Donny are trying to move on with their lives. Vic feels vilified by his ex-wife’s parents, while Donny has a shaky bond with his teen daughter, Emma. Dave, meanwhile, has an enviable problem — he has more dates than he can handle. As they confront their post-marital challenges, the men take solace in one another’s plights.
Sam Weisman
Matthew Modine, Randy Quaid, Paul Reiser, Janeane Garofalo, Amy Brenneman, Eliza Dushku, Ed Flanders, Maria Pitillo, Lindsay Crouse, Ross Malinger, Johnny Whitworth, Wendell Pierce, Mae Whitman, Amber Benson, Rob Reiner, Danny Masterson, Jack Black, Cameron Boyd

Diterbitkan

November 20, 2023 12:22 am

Durasi

