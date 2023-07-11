IMDb 4.1 / 10 from 217 users

Burning Up Inside (1979)

The virgin daughter of an important business man is kidnapped in a nightclub by a couple working as sex slave traders aboard a ship. She, along with other abducted women, are given a drug that freezes their bodies into human statues.

Jesús Franco

Susan Hemingway, Brigitte Lahaie, Jean Ferrere, Aida Vargas, Mel Rodrigo, Filo Lemoine, Didier Aubriot, Martine Fléty

