Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Burning Up Inside (1979) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Aida Vargas,
Brigitte Lahaie,
Didier Aubriot,
Filo Lemoine,
Jean Ferrere,
Martine Fléty,
Mel Rodrigo,
Susan Hemingway
Sutradara
Jesús Franco
IMDb
4.1/
10from
217users
Diterbitkan
11 April 1979
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Burning Up Inside (1979)
The virgin daughter of an important business man is kidnapped in a nightclub by a couple working as sex slave traders aboard a ship. She, along with other abducted women, are given a drug that freezes their bodies into human statues.
Jesús Franco
Susan Hemingway, Brigitte Lahaie, Jean Ferrere, Aida Vargas, Mel Rodrigo, Filo Lemoine, Didier Aubriot, Martine Fléty
tt0077767